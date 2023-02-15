EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA) put an additional $6 million in Regional Economic and Acceleration Development Initiative grant funds toward seven projects in its area.

A news release says the projects receiving READI funds include:

Regional

Cluster Development – $249,000 READI Award This project will focus on catalyzing cluster development to facilitate accelerated economic development and growth for our regional employers and their direct supply chain. Cluster Development will take a deep look into both industries and identify how the region can build capacity and scale for its most impactful employers.

I-69 Corridor Planning – $249,000 READI Award The Evansville Metropolitan Area has a unique accelerator arriving over the coming 710 years in the Ohio River Crossing I69 Bridge, which will connect the bistate region with the National I69 corridor and eventually Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. This project not only addresses a solution to longterm, crossriver mobility, but it plays to the Evansville region’s strengths of being in the logistical center of the United States. E-REP will work closely with stakeholders to create a master plan and ensure the corridor and Ohio River Crossing are highly integrated into the Regional Development Plan.



Vanderburgh County

Koch Family Children`s Museum of Evansville (cMoe) – $580,000 READI Award cMoe’s Strategic Plan will expand the idea of play in the region, with the READI portion of the project focusing on their internal exhibit enhancements, expansion, and new exhibit additions. This project creates expanded experiences for all who benefit from cultural and recreational experiences.

University of Evansville`s Multidisciplinary Mental Health and Wellness Clinic Regional – $750,000 READI Award The development of a community-based clinic for the University of Evansville`s new Doctor of Clinical Psychology (PsyD) program, in which students and faculty provide psychotherapy and psychological testing to clients with mental health problems. The facility will be located on Talbot Square, immediately across Lincoln Avenue, which was purchased by the University. This investment will allow the PsyD program to double its class of incoming students after 3 years, provide increased opportunities for students, and improve the quality of care delivered by expanding the clinic’s focus to include other allied health care students.



Warrick County

Ohio Township Park – $3,000,000 READI Award A 20-acre visionary park and green space to be developed alongside a new fire station and community center. The park features a giant modern playground, large engaging splash pad and slide, outdoor fitness stations, running and walking trails, sport courts, event lawns and much more. Located a mile east of Interstate 69, this park will be connected to the Warrick Wellness Trail plus shopping, restaurants, hotels and workplaces.

Victoria Woods Trail – $200,000 READI Award Two miles of trail to connect Victoria Woods a 400-home neighborhood to nearby Friedman and Vann parks, as well as the Castle school system and other neighborhoods. Beginning at Warrick Trails` current system off Roslin Road, the new trail will feature scenic water views and a canopy of trees. It will cross over a charming pedestrian bridge into Victoria Woods and connect to the Prime Foods Trailhead in Boonville, increasing access to quality-of-place amenities.



Posey County

Brittlebank Park – $1,000,000 READI Award Two new trails and design work for an inclusive playground to support the improvement and expansion efforts at Brittlebank Park in Mount Vernon. There is planning for a loop trail around a pond, a connector trail, as well as improvements to access and parking. The connector trail will provide a safe and accessible route between the park and nearby West Elementary.



Tara Barney, CEO of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP), says, “READI funding is helping the Evansville Region to make purposeful investments in our future. We are prioritizing the importance of quality of place along with supporting our region’s key economic clusters.”