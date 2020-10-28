Southwestern Indiana designated as “talent region”

(WEHT)- Southwestern Indiana has been designated as Indiana’s ninth “21st century talent region.”

The distinction is awarded to groups of local communities focused on working with each other to attract, develop, and connect talent. Blair Milo, Indiana’s Secretary of Career Connections and Talent, says the region has been instrumental in fostering innovation and improving lives, including developing a solid workforce and creating high paying jobs.

Seeing really creative ideas happening in the downtown of Evansville, seeing really cool co-working models coming together, so it’s just always a treat to see the new things coming forward, the innovations that are happening at such a rapid pace Blair Milo

As part of receiving this designation, Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce officials say they hope to grow the region’s population by nearly three percent, increase education, and grow the median income to more than $55,000 per year by 2025.

(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)

