HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hall School Road is closed at the Daviess/McLean County line for a bridge replacement project.

Officials say Daviess County Public Works began the demolition of the old span on June 26. Officials say the new bridge should be in place by the end of July, weather permitting.

Offcials say both the McLean and Daviess County fiscal courts are working together on the bridge replacement. They say this was to resolve a “complex problem.” The two counties are sharing the costs of the project and using Daviess County’s equipment.