EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For people trying to find a place to spay and neuter some cats, a mobile clinic will be in Evansville on September 17 and 18.

The Warrick Humane Society says Public Vet is coming to Evansville September 17 and 18. Officials note that appointments for September 18 are not filling up, and will be canceled if people don’t sign up. Officials with the humane society say they know there are cats out there that need to be fixed, whether they are personal cats, stray cats or community cats.

The Warrick Humane Society says financial assistance is available, and people can register here.