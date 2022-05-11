EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is giving you the opportunity to speak face-to-face with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility representatives this month.

Officials say customers will be able to discuss their individual accounts with the companies at the Access to Service fairs.

“I know a lot of people are very concerned about rising utility costs — I share those concerns,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “I know these increasing bills are forcing a lot of families to make difficult financial decisions. That’s why the City of Evansville is hosting Access to Service fairs.”

Along with EWSU and CenterPoint, representatives from local assistance agencies will also be at the events. Those agencies include: Center Township Trustee’s Office, Knight Township Trustee’s Office, Pigeon Township Trustee’s Office, Community Action Program of Evansville (May 25 only), Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul.

The fairs are being hosted by Mayor Winnecke in the CK Newsome Center, 100 East Walnut Street, on May 18 and 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. Officials say METS will offer free bus rides for all passengers during and after the events.

Click on the graphic below to hear Mayor Winnecke speak about the upcoming fairs.