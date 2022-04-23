OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Nearly 70 athletes from around Western Kentucky competed Saturday in the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 2 Track and Field Meet. The meet made its way back to the Tri-State at Owensboro Middle School.

Hawesville’s Kevin Rates was among the athletes competing in the meet. Officials say Rates will be representing the Commonwealth as part of Team Kentucky in the upcoming Special Olympics USA Games June 5-11.

The Area 2 Track and Field Meet is one of eight regional meets held statewide in 2022. In all, more than 700 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the state are expected to participate in area track and field competitions this year.

This meet’s participants automatically qualified to compete in the Special Olympics Kentucky State Summer Games at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.