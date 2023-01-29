STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) — The grandstands were full Saturday night as cars crashed and bashed into one another at the Redneck Rumble Demolition Derby.

The sold-out event drew hundreds of people out with only one thing on their mind — carnage. Participants from over 20 states came to Sturgis to enter the competition. After drawing in 97 entries Friday night, over 100 cars duked it out in the dirt.

“We are just glad they are here, all we have going for us here is a big building and southern hospitality and we thank all the spectators,” says Doug Omer, Union County Fair Grounds President.

Omer tells us the organization is not state funded so the derby helps them improve the building and put on more county fairs. Organizers say this is the fourteenth year for the event.