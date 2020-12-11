Spectra hosting drive thru breakfast with Santa

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Families are invited to get a holly jolly start to their day. Spectra is hosting a Drive Thru Breakfast with Santa Saturday morning on the front drive of the Owensboro Convention Center.

The event is free, and the first 250 people will receive a to-go pancake breakfast. Children will also receive a goodie bag with crayons and Christmas themed coloring pages.

Santa will be there as well, greeting the children and accepting letters.

The event will last from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Saturday. Everyone is asked to wear masks while receiving breakfast, goodie bags, and interacting with Santa.

As this is a drive thru event, everyone is required to stay in their vehicles.

(This story was originally published on December 11, 2020)

