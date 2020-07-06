Spectrum customers without internet in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Many Spectrum customers in Owensboro were without internet Monday night.

Spectrum officials say a garage fire on Sunday melted a large fiber bundle cutting internet service to many customers across Owensboro and Daviess County. We’re told technicians also discovered another fiber bundle nearby had been damaged in that fire.

Service was restored to some customers Monday afternoon, but many were still without internet Monday night. Spectrum officials were not able to provide a timeline for when all service might be restored.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2020)

