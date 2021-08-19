Spencer County Board of Commissioners release statement on mask mandates

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Spencer County Board of Commissioners posted a resolution on the Spencer County Emergency Management Agency’s Facebook page condemning mask mandates.

The post says that citizens have been provided with information regarding how to protect themselves from COVID-19 and they are fully capable of making decisions. The post also says that parents should determine whether their children return back to schools with or without masks, and whether they should be vaccinated.

