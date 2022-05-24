SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Some local tourism organizations are due to get a grant soon.

According to a press release, the Spencer County Visitors Bureau Inc. will distribute grants to six local businesses through the new tourism enhancement grant.

“It’s been incredible to hear of all the ideas and projects that these businesses have in order to enhance the experience and drive visitors to Spencer County!” says Ashley Blankenbaker, president of the Spencer County Visitors Bureau board of directors. “We are so excited to offer this grant and provide targeted support to initiatives that accelerate local tourism.”

The press release says a total of $37,996 was awarded for the following:

Beloved Farms Supports over 100 other small farms and businesses plus educational programming. A new shelter will be built this summer to enhance current programming and offer additional events and activities.

Ohio River Scenic Railway (ORSR) Began offering excursion train rides in Spencer County in 2021. ORSR requested funds to design and install billboard-like advertising near the intersection of Highways 231 and 162, between Lincoln City and Santa Claus. They don’t have a train depot so use local businesses for arrivals and departures.

Lincoln Pines Lakefront Resort The property needs to expand its infrastructure by adding more cabins. The resort requested partial funding to help achieve the needed infrastructure to increase overnight visits to Spencer County.

St. Meinrad Rocks A two-day music fundraising event in September. Festival organizers requested funds to book “Off the Road,” which has two members of the Ted Nugent Band. Grant dollars will help secure the group and provide additional marketing efforts to promote the weekend festival.

Lincoln Pioneer Village & Museum Aid in enhancing its website and adding professional photography and video assets to promote the attraction. Improving its website will allow the attraction to promote its offerings, events, and other local amenities such as lodging and restaurants.

The Santa Claus Park & Recreation Department Renovate its three ball diamond infields at Yellig Park with synthetic turf. This project will help eliminate rainouts and allow the park to host 10 to 15 tournaments each year.



About $12,000 remains in the tourism enhancement grant fund. For complete details and a submission form, interested organizations can visit this website as well as this website. Contact the Spencer County Visitors Bureau at (812) 937-4199 with any questions or to brainstorm ideas.