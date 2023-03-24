HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The DNR Division of Law Enforcement announced the retirement of K-9 Officer Derby on Friday after seven years of service. Derby was partnered with Indiana Conservation Officer Tim Kaiser and assigned to Spencer County.

According to a release, Derby was a 2015 rescue from Posey County Pound Puppies and was deployed 462 times during his career. A total of 245 arrests and warnings were credited to Derby.

Kaiser is now training with a new K-9 partner, Ember, who was donated to the DNR by Jay and Cherie Hoffman. Ember is expected to officially join the ranks on May 25 after completing nine weeks of training.