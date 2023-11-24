HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Coroner’s Office is asking the public to help find family of a man who died at a nursing facility in Dale earlier this month.

According to the Spencer County Coroner’s Office, 76-year-old Curtis Huber died at Core of Dale Nursing on November 9. The coroner’s office says the nursing facility has been cooperative, and provided all information they had on Huber, but they had no information about any potential next of kin. The coroner’s office says Huber was homeless when he was admitted to the facility.

On November 20, the coroner’s office made a post on Facebook asking for the public’s help locating Huber’s family. If you have any information, you can call the coroner’s office at 812-660-2893.