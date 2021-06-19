Spencer County elementary teacher injured in car accident

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – South Spencer School Corporation officials have confirmed a teacher was involved in a car accident while returning from a vacation in Alabama.

Mary Kerber, a fourth-grade teacher at Rockport Elementary School, was injured in the crash. Her children also have serious injuries and will have to stay in a hospital for some time to recover.

Rockport Elementary faculty and staff are now accepting donations to help Kerber and her family. Donations can be dropped off to Kellie Harpenau at 316 South 5th Street in Rockport.