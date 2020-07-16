Spencer County man facing child porn charge

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Grandview man is facing child porn and child solicitation charges.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Highland Road Wednesday.

We’re told 23-year-old Dalton Clark was not home at the time but was later arrested at his job and taken to the Spencer County Jail.

Clark is charged with possession of child pornography, child solicitation, sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Indiana State Police say there could be possible additional charges pending further investigation.

(This story was originally published on July 15, 2020)