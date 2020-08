SPENCER CO, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Spencer County Sheriff’s office, State Road 66 near State Road 161 is shut down at this time due to an accident.

Dispatch was not able to confirm if there are any injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says the road will remain closed until further notice.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)