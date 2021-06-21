Spencer County school coming together for teacher, family injured in crash

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT)- Days after her children were seriously hurt in a wreck in northern Alabama, Rockport Elementary School teacher Mary Kerber is getting a little help from her friends.

Some of Kerber’s friends and colleagues traveled to Huntsville, where her children are continuing to receive care, to deliver care packages and money they raised after the crash. Fellow teacher Jodie Price teaches across the hall from Kerber and spoke about the bond she and other teachers, including Kerber, have.

Price is asking for anyone who can help the Kerber family through these tough times. Price says the family will need food support, hotel, and spiritual help as they continue their recoveries. Price adds the Kerbers have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and prayer since the accident.

Price says Kerber’s children are recovering from their injuries and were released from the ICU over the weekend. South Spencer School Corporation Superintendent Richard Rutherford says he’s proud of how staff and faculty have come together in tough times to support each other. Rutherford adds he’s come to expect that in close-knit communities like Rockport.

Anyone interested in donating to the Kerber family is asked to contact Kellie Harpenau at kellie.harpenau@sspencer.k12.in.us