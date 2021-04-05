Spencer County School Corporation to announce interim coaches

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) – Two coaches at South Spencer High School are no longer on the job.

The superintendent of South Spencer Schools confirmed softball coach Rebekah Engelhardt and boys track coach Dakota Risse left the district but did not say why. The school corporation plans to recommend interim coaches to the school board soon.

The Spencer County Sheriff says her department is aware of the situation and is looking into allegations surrounding their resignations.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)