HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at the Village Hut in Fulda.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an armed gunman entered the Village Hut at approximately 7:33 p.m. on Sunday, during the Super Bowl, and demanded the clerk step away from the cash register. According to authorities, the gunman opened the register and removed all of the cash before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing red or orange pants, a black puffy coat, a mask and gloves. The suspect also had a silver handgun.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.