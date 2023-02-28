HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office says one man is being treated for serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on 4th Street near Vine in Grandview on Monday night.

According to a release, the driver, 27-year-old Alec Meredith of Rockport, told police he was driving west on 4th Street around 8:30 p.m. and didn’t see the pedestrian until after striking him with his vehicle. The pedestrian, identified by the sheriff’s office as 61-year-old Ronnie Newton, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Meredith is cooperating with the investigation.