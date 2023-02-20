HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Spencer County deputies responded to a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer on Country Road 450 W north of Country Road 400 N on Monday.

Deputies were at the scene at approximately 7 a.m., and according to a release from the sheriff’s office it was determined that the driver fell asleep behind the wheel, resulting in the tractor-trailer leaving the west side of the roadway and entering a ditch. The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately three and a half hours.