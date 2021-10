SPENCER COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Last week, Eyewitness News reported the story of Rita Gogel, who earned her high school diploma at 88-years-old. Now, she’s earned the Learner of the Year award.

Gogel was 16-years-old when she had to drop out of school and work to support her family after her family died. She says she’s proud to now call herself a high school graduate.