HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Spencer County woman accused of battering a 3-week-old infant was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to charges of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14-years-old.

Indiana State Police investigated Megan Weddle, 22, with the Department of Child Services in November 2021 after Memorial Hospital reported that Weddle’s 3-week-old had possible head trauma. Authorities say during the investigation, it was determined the infant had multiple subdural hematomas and fractured bones.

A plea agreement was entered requiring Weddle to serve an advisory term of 9 years. Weddle was sentenced to 4 years and 4 months at the Indiana Department of Corrections, which will be followed by 4 years and 8 months on supervision, according to a release from the Spencer County Prosecutor.