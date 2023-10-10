HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Rockport man has been sentenced to ten years for multiple felonies including battering a public safety official and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

The Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office states Eric Blissett, 36, pled guilty to the numerous charges.

Officials state this goes back to July 2022 when Blissett was arrested for threatening another civilian with a knife. While in custody, officials say Blissett became combative with correctional officers leading to an altercation where he fought an officer and resisted multiple personnel, resulting in injuries to two officers.

Officials also state Blissett gained control of a taser for a short time before it got taken away by officers.

The office states under an agreement, Blissett is ordered to serve a ten-year executed sentence with placement of seven years at the Indiana Department of Corrections followed by three years confined at Work Release.

“Our office recognizes the quick actions of our local Correctional Officers to effectively dismantle a dangerous situation,” Prosecutor Megan Bennet stated. “Instances of violence such as this assault are a reminder of the dangers our courageous correctional professionals face without hesitation day in and day out. Individuals who commit threatening and dangerous acts upon citizens and public servants of our Community will be held to strict accountability under my administration.”