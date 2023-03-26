SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — At least one person passed away after a rollover crash in Spencer County late Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the single vehicle fatal crash on Orchard Road and CR 200 N, according to the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials urge drivers to avoid the area. Deputies say that more information will be released as their investigation develops.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to bring you more information.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.