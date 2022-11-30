SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Autopsy results have shed new light in an investigation after a body was found on the side of the road in Rockport over a week ago.

The Spencer County Coroner tells us Bret A. Fulks, 56, died from natural causes. Toxicology results are still spending.

Indiana State Police and the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office got involved after Fulks was found dead on the side of West Eureka Road on November 22.

His autopsy was scheduled for Sunday, but for unknown reasons was released several days later on Wednesday. Police do not suspect foul play.