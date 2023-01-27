CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Hundreds of people showed up for a lunch in Spencer County with the main menu item being a conversation about labor.

Tables were full for the Spencer County Economic Development’s annual meeting Friday in Chrisney. The theme this year was “workforce”.

Guests were invited to hear from several of the area’s top business leaders — Ivy Tech Chancellor Daniela Vidal, Matt Eckert — President and CEO of Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari, and Linda White with Deaconess Health System.

“A lot of it is also your relationship with your manager, your leader, your supervisor, the person you report to,” Linda White says. “It’s about workforce scheduling. Some people need 12-hour shifts. Some need 10-hour shifts. We also try to promote education with tuition reimbursement. We’re trying to pull everything out of the hat and try to do some things that are unique and it’s tough.”

Recruiting and retention was a big discussion during the meeting. Vidal talked about serving non-traditional students. Holiday World is looking to build housing for recruiting employees internationally.