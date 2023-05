HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Chrisney Municipal Utilities (CMU) has asked its customers and Chrisney residents to conserve their water.

CMU says starting June 1, the company is asking for people to please conserve water usages for the next five to seven days. CMU says its water tower will be out of service during that time.

CMU says it will post on social media as soon as its water tower is back to normal service.