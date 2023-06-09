HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen him? The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for several days.

According to deputies, James A. Mullins, 56, was last seen Wednesday around midnight near Cleveland Cliffs on US 231.

James A. Mullins (Courtesy: Spencer County Sheriff’s Office)

“We are concerned for his safety and well-being and are reaching out to the community for assistance,” says the sheriff’s department on social media.

He is described as a 5’07” tall white man, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was reported last seen wearing a worn ball cap, blue jeans, boots and safety vest.

Deputies say Mullins was dropped off near the Cleveland Cliff’s entrance and presumably walked south towards Owensboro that night. We’re told he is from Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

If you have any information on where he may be, you’re asked to reach out to Detective Ron Harper at the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office at (812) 649-2286 or email rharper@sheriffspencercounty.com.