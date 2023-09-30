HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Spencer County man will spend the next 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to several drug charges.

The Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office states Otto Embry, 59, pled guilty to five separate transactions of Dealing in Methamphetamine in connection with an Indiana State Police Drug Task Force investigation.

Officials state the investigation spanned numerous weeks throughout the spring of 2021 that resulted in Embry’s conviction.

Embry will serve the sentence at the Indiana Department of Corrections followed by two years on a Work Release program along with two years of supervision.

“The Detectives with the Indiana State Police conducted a quality investigation tracking this supply of methamphetamine and uncovering the individuals responsible,” stated Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Tempel. “Our office wants to commend the ISP Detectives for their investigative efforts to obtain substantial evidence in this matter. Under Prosecutor Bennet’s leadership, we will be relentless in our pursuit of prosecuting individuals responsible for poisoning our community through drug trafficking.”