SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – A press release from Kendall King’s family states that Kendall was found in Jacksonville, Florida.

The family says as of August 22, Chief Faulkenburg informed them that the police and federal agencies found Kendall. Her family says Kendall is expected to be returned to them within the next five days. The family says while they want to bring her straight home, there are a bunch of legal hoops they have to jump through in order to get her back. The family states they’ve waited 33 days to hear something about her.

The family says they will keep the community updated on Kendall’s progress, and they thank everyone who stepped up to help. The family has expressed interest in making a list of everyone who helped, and will be rallying around Kendall to make sure she has access to the help and services she needs to start healing. The family asks for people to keep praying for them as well as Kendall.

A statement from the family reads:

“Too often today, we think communities and people are too polarized and divided. I hope you all look at all we have done and realize that when it came to the life of one young woman, you showed up for her so we could come together as a cohesive group of people with a singular mind to bring Kendall home successfully.”