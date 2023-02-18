CHRISNEY, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities in Spencer County report they are investigating a deadly accident that happened in Chrisney Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 231 and CR 1000 North. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office is calling this incident a “serious personal injury / fatal traffic crash”.

According to law enforcement officials, the northbound lanes of US 231 were shut down from 6:10 to 8:45 p.m.

Deputies say they will release more information once the investigation develops and family of the deceased is notified.