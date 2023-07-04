GRANDVIEW, Ind. (WEHT) — Grandview’s Masonic Lodge has sustained window, ceiling tile, carpet and floor damage as a result of last week’s severe weather.

Members of the civic engagement organization say they are reconciling what some would call a difficult situation, and there is uncertainty whether the building is damaged beyond repair.

“It’s going to affect us pretty hard if we’re going to be out of a building,” said Bob Anderson, who serves as the lodge’s building commission chair.

The club had to move all its belongings out of the building and cannot meet in the space at the moment.

Though the freemasons have met in their lodge at the corner of third and main street for 100 years, the members have contemplated temporarily moving to another building.

“It’ll put a strain on our lodge. It will, getting people to go now to a different lodge,” Anderson said. “People sometimes just don’t feel at home when they’re not in their own lodge.”

The damage the building comes as the freemasons were considering building a new home, but the questions about the future of the old building have slowed construction on the new building.

Answers may come after an inspector assess the damages inside the current building.

Despite the damages, the lodge is expecting to host its Chicken Cook fundraiser on the July 24 to support clean-up, a new lodge or both.

“If it’s lots of damage beyond repair, then we will need a lot of money to build our new lodge, which we weren’t going to try to do for four or five years,” Anderson said.