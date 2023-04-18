HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – It turns out the alleged bear sighting at Holiday World was a hoax.

The Santa Claus Police Department shared a photo of a bear that was reportedly seen on Holiday World grounds. Bear sightings are not unheard of around the Tri-State. However, this bear is not roaming the woods around Holiday World.

Officials at the park told Eyewitness News that this bear is confirmed to not be not from here.

The park posted on social media, “We are emBEARrassed by all of the confusion surrounding a bear sighting near the park this morning. After investigating, we discovered that the photo and sighting were fabricated and not true.”