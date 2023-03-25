SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police are getting involved after human remains were allegedly found in Spencer County on Saturday.

Two hunters were searching for deer shed antlers in the area of US 231 near 1000 North when they came across what they believed were human bones, according to Indiana State Police.

Officers say the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office initially received a 911 call and are now assisting Indiana State Police with the investigation.

ISP Troopers will be in the area until an anthropologist arrives Sunday to further investigate the crime scene, police say.

“Please do not come to the area for questions or approach investigating law enforcement officers during this time,” said Indiana State Police Jasper Post on social media. “Troopers want to minimize the risk to motorists on US 231 by eliminating all non-essential personnel.”

A passerby tells Eyewitness News that they saw nearly ten police vehicles and yellow crime scene tape surrounding the area.

ISP Sgt. Lamert says this is the only information that will be released at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.