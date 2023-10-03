HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have arrested a Louisville man in Spencer County after they say a driver was clocked at almost 100 MPH, with a firearm and operating while under the influence.
ISP states at approximately 11:20 p.m. Monday night, troopers stopped a gray Jeep for speeding at 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The driver was identified as David Yates, 39.
Authorities state Yates failed sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment and became uncooperative and refused a chemical test.
According to ISP, troopers located a 9mm handgun, suspected paraphernalia and open alcoholic beverage containers after a search.
Yates was transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond and charged with the following:
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony
- Obstruction – Level 6 Felony
- OWI – Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana – Class B Misdemaenor
- Possession of Paraphernalia – Class C Misdemeanor
- Reckless Driving – Class C Misdemeanor