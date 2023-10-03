HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have arrested a Louisville man in Spencer County after they say a driver was clocked at almost 100 MPH, with a firearm and operating while under the influence.

ISP states at approximately 11:20 p.m. Monday night, troopers stopped a gray Jeep for speeding at 97 MPH in a 70 MPH zone. The driver was identified as David Yates, 39.

Authorities state Yates failed sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment and became uncooperative and refused a chemical test.

According to ISP, troopers located a 9mm handgun, suspected paraphernalia and open alcoholic beverage containers after a search.

Yates was transported to the Spencer County Jail where he is being held on bond and charged with the following: