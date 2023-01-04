SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police Jasper Post put out a release regarding a head-on crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the post, the crash took place on US 231 near County Road 1250 North between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle.

Reports say the semi was traveling northbound on US 231 when it collided almost head-on with a southbound wrong way driver. The semi driver swerved to avoid the collision resulting in a partial side swipe. Troopers credit the semi driver for his alertness and defensive driving, saying the injuries would have been much worse if the semi didn’t swerve.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The semi driver was not injured. Troopers say intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the accident.