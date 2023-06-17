HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A suspected meth dealer entered a guilty plea to a charge of Dealing in Methamphetamine in Spencer County Circuit Court.

Officials state this was in connection with a traffic stop conducted by deputies where Kody D. Kress, 32, had in possession over six grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales and numerous other items.

Officials also state Kress will be sentenced to a fixed term of eight years with placement to be determined by the Honorable Judge Jon Dartt. Sentencing is scheduled on August 4.