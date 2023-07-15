HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There was a motorcycle crash on Interstate 64 on Friday morning.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says on July 14, around 10:29 a.m., Spencer County Sheriffs Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call for a possible motorcycle crash that had occurred on I-64 at the 58 mile marker.

SCSO says crews found that a single motorcycle being driven by a single male occupant was traveling west bound on I-64 passing a semi when the motorcyclist ran off the road and into the median for an unknown reason. Deputies say the motorcyclist crashed in the grassy median, causing the motorcyclist to be thrown from the motorcycle.

SCSO says the motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to US HWY 231, just north of Interstate 64 to a landing zone where they met a medical helicopter. Law enforcement officials say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Deputies say this crash is still under investigation by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.