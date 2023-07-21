HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – 545 Evanston and Spencer County residents should expect to have their water shut off in the coming days.

Officials state customers from the water tower to East County Road 1200 N. will have the water shut off on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 a.m.

The shut off is expected to last about six hours.

Officials also state there is a possibility the water being discolored, so the system will be flushed too.

Once completed, officials say there will be a precautionary water boil advisory and residents will be notified when it has been lifted.