ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) — Brynlynn River Grace Pruitt has now met the ones who made her welcome into the world as smooth as possible.
Brynlynn’s parents, the 911 dispatchers and the EMS officers who responded to the birth met at the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
“Things like this create an unbreakable bond,” Brynlynn’s mother — Christina Pruitt — said.
“I have a new-found respect for first responders,” Brynlynn’s father — Zachary Pruitt — added. “I’ve never had an experience this good or an impact to me like it did.”
More from Ben Walls
