HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Rockport Police Department says officers need help finding a woman that has been missing for over a month.

According to police, Audrey Belknap was filed missing by her family after she hadn’t been seen since around April 5.

Her last known whereabouts are in the Rockport area. Officers say she does not appear to be in any danger at this time.

If you know anything about her or where we she might be, you’re asked to call The Rockport Police Department at 812-649-2242.