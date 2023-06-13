HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A splash pad in Dale, Indiana was apparently so popular, the town had to change its operating hours and procedures almost immediately.

Officials say the splash pad underwent groundbreaking in February and cut the ribbon on May 24.

However, due to popularity, officials state the town had to scale back or risk violating their water contract.

Cindy Morrison is the Clerk Treasurer and a member of the splash pad committee. She states summer usage is always up, and there is room for water growth in the town.

“We just had to make adjustments to the water usage and to stay with our projections,” she said.

Officials state Dale gets its water from Saint Henry.

She also stated the park ground crew needed more time to be able to do upkeep of the park.

“They found that difficult to do with many gathering before 10 a.m. at the park,” she said.

Officials say the new hours are 12 to 6 p.m. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the pad will run into September. The town will hope to have the contract restructured later this year and have a bigger supply for next summer to keep the pad open longer.