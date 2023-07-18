HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a road closure for State Route 245 in Spencer County.

Officials state beginning on or around Monday, July 24, crews will begin daily road closures on State Route 245 near Santa Claus. The closures will occur between County Road 1675 N and County Road 550 E. Closures will occur between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials also state during these closures, crews will perform pipe replacements under the roadway. Work is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather depending.

The detour for this project is U.S. 231 to State Road 162, and local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.