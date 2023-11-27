HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On their social media page, the Rockport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins.

Police are asking anyone with home security cameras to check for anything suspicious that might have happened on the morning of Saturday, November 25 between 3:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Anyone with information on any suspicious individuals should contact the Rockport Police Department at (812) 649-2242. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.