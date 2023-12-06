HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Holiday World says the Santa Claus Christmas Parade is December 9, at 1 p.m., and the float from Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will feature the gravy boat-shaped train for Good Gravy! Family Coaster, which will open May of 2024.

Holiday World officials say the Good Gravy! track is already under construction and will be completed shortly. The Good Gravy! gravy boat-shaped train was unveiled at an attractions industry event in November, this will be its last appearance before the ride opens in May.

“The Santa Claus Christmas Parade is a special tradition,” says Holiday World President & CEO, Matt Eckert. “It draws families from across the Midwest, and Good Gravy! is a roller coaster that’s made for families. We hope that sharing our giant gravy boat-shaped cars this December brings back warm memories for all families enjoying the parade this weekend.”

A news release says the Santa Claus Christmas Parade kicks off three weekends of special holiday events and activities like the Santa Claus Arts & Crafts Show, Christmas Dinner with Santa, Santa Claus Land of Lights and more.