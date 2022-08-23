SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – Officers with the Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) pulled an unconscious eighteen-year-old out of a Santa Claus lake.

SCPD says on August 22, at 3:08 p.m., SCPD along with other first responders responded to a lake in Christmas Lake Village for a report of a person in the lake having a medical issue.

Police say SCPD officers arrived within minutes, and an Indiana State Trooper arrived shortly after. SCPD says officers removed their gear and went into the lake. Police say one officer located an unconscious eighteen-year-old male below eight to ten feet of water. SCPD says the eighteen-year-old was pulled by officers to the bank and first responders started performing CPR.

Police say the Santa Claus Fire Department and Spencer County EMS continued resuscitation efforts and regained signs of life. Police say the male was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Louisville hospital where he is currently in critical condition. A press release from Indiana DNR states that a Clarksville man was pulled from Christmas Lake Village Beach with life threatening injuries.

Officers say more information and names will be released when available.