GRANDVIEW, In. (WEHT) – Grandview Solar and the town of Grandview have settled on whether or not the town has to issue the right to develop a solar farm.

Under this settlement agreement, the town zoning administrator has to issue an improvement location permit covering 37 parcels of land expected to become home to a solar farm. Eyewitness News received the town’s statement on the matter, which says taking the issue to court would pose unnecessary litigation risk.