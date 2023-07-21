HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) released more details on a train vs vehicle crash from Thursday.

SCSO says a female driver sustained injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to the hospital for medical attention, her status is unknown. SCSO says the accident occurred near the intersection of CR 1350 N and CR 600 E.

Deputies say according to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the vehicle involved in the accident failed to stop at the railroad crossing, leading to the collision with an oncoming train. SCSO says it urges all motorists to exercise extreme caution when approaching and traversing railroad crossings to avoid such incidents in the future.

Deputies noted they wanted to remind all drivers to obey traffic laws, including stopping at all designated railroad crossings, to ensure the safety of all road users.