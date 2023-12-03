LAMAR, Ind. (WEHT) — Deb Scherer unexpectedly died in a car accident in September, and her family continued to honor her legacy with a bake sale and American Red Cross blood drive on Sunday at Saint Peter’s United Church of Christ.

The bake sale supports the Spencer County It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue while most all the blood donated from the blood drive will stay in the tri-state.

Scherer was known to foster dogs in her life.

“She would be overwhelmed and glad that she has had that much of an impact in her whole community in her church and in her family,” said Stacey Lawalin, who is Scherer’s daughter. “She’d drop everything and do anything for people who needed it. We just want that legacy — that part of her — to carry on.”

Lawalin helped coordinate the blood drive, while Scherer’s great-granddaughters — Addy Ayer and Paisley Devillez — and their family worked around the clock on Saturday to bake.

The family says they worked between 7:30 a.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday to make the bake sale a reality.

Eyewitness News saw plenty of the bake sale visitors donate to the no-kill rescue.

“She had fostered dogs her whole life and was just a pet person in general, so we felt it would be right to send it to them,” Lawalin said.

We asked the family how you can help, and Lawalin says one way to honor the family is making a difference for others — just as Deb Scherer did.